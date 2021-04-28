Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety in a report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$10.68 million for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bankshares set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Blackline Safety from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.00.

Shares of BLN stock opened at C$8.70 on Monday. Blackline Safety has a 12 month low of C$4.60 and a 12 month high of C$8.75. The stock has a market cap of C$472.84 million and a P/E ratio of -41.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.59.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Michael Franklin Hayduk sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$369,000. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $35,049 and have sold 7,800 shares valued at $64,680.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

