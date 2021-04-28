BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Sold by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,149 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust makes up approximately 0.4% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,492 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $372,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,644 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,312,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 136,415 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 42,967 shares during the last quarter.

BDJ stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,122. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.48 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

