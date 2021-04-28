Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 55.74% from the stock’s current price.

BE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.56.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BE opened at $27.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -17.15 and a beta of 3.77. Bloom Energy has a 12-month low of $6.93 and a 12-month high of $44.95.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $72,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,843,561.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,726 shares of company stock valued at $3,113,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Usca Ria LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 101,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.