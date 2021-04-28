Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 1,067 Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $944,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $526,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 5,926 shares in the last quarter.

UJAN stock opened at $30.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.80. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $31.02.

