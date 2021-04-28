Blueprint Medicines (BPMC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.80) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million. On average, analysts expect Blueprint Medicines to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $99.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.46. Blueprint Medicines has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Blueprint Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.