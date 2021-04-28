BMO Capital Markets Increases Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target to $145.00

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $119.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.08.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $135.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.05. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $94.13 and a fifty-two week high of $136.35. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waste Management news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $155,110.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,434,641.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total value of $48,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,086,464.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 31,382 shares of company stock valued at $3,731,129. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $510,184,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Waste Management by 292.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,186,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,791 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Waste Management by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,035,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $711,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,436,679 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,906,000 after buying an additional 477,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,952,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,247,000 after acquiring an additional 474,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

