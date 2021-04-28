BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Market Perform” Rating for Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on COG. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Johnson Rice reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.21.

NYSE:COG opened at $16.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.88. Cabot Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $22.67. The company has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.16.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Cabot Oil & Gas had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $456.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cabot Oil & Gas news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,500 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $686,570.00. Also, Treasurer Matthew P. Kerin sold 19,000 shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.40, for a total transaction of $368,600.00. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 3,941.9% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,738 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 98.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,784 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets oil and gas properties in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 175,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

