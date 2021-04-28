Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $42.42 Consensus PT from Analysts

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.42.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC raised their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $41.75 to $41.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BOWFF opened at $30.15 on Friday. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $15.81 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($3.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a negative net margin of 25.54%. The firm had revenue of $89.43 million for the quarter.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

See Also: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.