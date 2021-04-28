Bodycote (LON:BOY) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $745.62

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 745.62 ($9.74) and traded as high as GBX 816 ($10.66). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 808 ($10.56), with a volume of 147,468 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bodycote from GBX 635 ($8.30) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 633 ($8.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 4,040.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 819.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 745.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 13.40 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Bodycote’s previous dividend of $6.00. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio is 9,500.00%.

Bodycote Company Profile (LON:BOY)

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

