Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys New Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 11,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $304,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 435,740 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,716,000 after buying an additional 42,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $104.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $112.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 43.66%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Bank of America upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

