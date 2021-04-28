Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Buys Shares of 3,700 NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 65.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,030 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $285,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $314,000. Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $2,522,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $76.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.92.

NEP stock opened at $74.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $45.82 and a 52 week high of $88.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The solar energy provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $2.27. The business had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.74 million. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.39) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.6375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. The company owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

