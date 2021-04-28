Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,261,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $85.21 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $103.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.88.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total value of $176,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,347,256.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $4,429,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,264,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,589.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $18,691,110. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.69.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

