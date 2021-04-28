Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Makes New $227,000 Investment in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period.

VIOO opened at $204.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $201.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.34. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $100.12 and a 12-month high of $210.38.

