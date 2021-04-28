Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Sells 5,200 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in PPL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 67,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 15,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PPL. Mizuho upped their price target on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

PPL opened at $28.89 on Wednesday. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $23.71 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). PPL had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

