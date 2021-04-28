Bokf Na Has $1.86 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Bokf Na decreased its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after purchasing an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 21,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,004,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 8.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth $433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.65, for a total transaction of $358,764.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,226.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.44, for a total value of $763,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,953,899.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,633 shares of company stock worth $2,664,764. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $342.16 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $323.29. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.73 and a 12-month high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $391.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 51.42% and a net margin of 25.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

