Bokf Na Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Bokf Na lessened its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,463,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,530,000 after buying an additional 5,849 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,006,000 after acquiring an additional 131,819 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chemed by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 370,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 252,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,582,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 192,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

CHE stock opened at $459.25 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $461.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52-week low of $411.81 and a 52-week high of $560.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Chemed had a return on equity of 38.13% and a net margin of 13.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

