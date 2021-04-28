Bokf Na Increases Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bokf Na lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 105.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,024 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5,054.1% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 352,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after acquiring an additional 345,855 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 46,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total transaction of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $35.53 and a 1-year high of $86.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.32.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank raised Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.15.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

