Bokf Na Purchases Shares of 67,877 Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Bokf Na purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 67,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Olin in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 701.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Olin by 344.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price objective on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.80.

NYSE OLN opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. On average, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 133.33%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

