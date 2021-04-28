Bokf Na Sells 207 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Bokf Na reduced its stake in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 568.3% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

INGR opened at $93.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.66. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1 year low of $68.71 and a 1 year high of $94.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

Several research firms have weighed in on INGR. TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.25.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $69,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,156. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock worth $132,923. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.