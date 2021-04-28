Bokf Na Takes Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 52,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,597 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,614,000 after purchasing an additional 129,716 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 21,214 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,986,000 after purchasing an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.10.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $40.49 on Wednesday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.93 and a 12-month high of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.12). Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

