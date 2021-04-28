Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for about 2.1% of Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Booking were worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Booking by 100.6% in the 1st quarter. CenterStar Asset Management LLC now owns 12 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,291.48.

Shares of BKNG stock traded up $18.94 on Wednesday, reaching $2,483.09. 3,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,873. The stock has a market cap of $101.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2,378.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,132.70. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,303.25 and a 1-year high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.28) by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

