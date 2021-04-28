Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,489.89

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2,489.89 and last traded at $2,486.43, with a volume of 4255 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,464.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BKNG. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2,300.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,378.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,132.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $102.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.22, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Booking by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Booking by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after buying an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Booking by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after buying an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $749,418,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

