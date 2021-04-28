Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, hitting $68.29. 52,606 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,123,244. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.74 and its 200 day moving average is $48.43. Boyd Gaming has a 1-year low of $14.45 and a 1-year high of $69.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -118.93, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.