Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 1.09% and a negative net margin of 2.71%.

Shares of NYSE:BYD traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,415. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.45 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.43.

BYD has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist upped their price target on Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.53.

In related news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total transaction of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total transaction of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

