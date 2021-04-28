BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $16.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $14.00.

BPMP has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Shares of BPMP opened at $13.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 15.46 and a current ratio of 15.46. BP Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.60.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 million. BP Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 133.81%. Equities research analysts predict that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.03%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPMP. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in BP Midstream Partners by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BP Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in BP Midstream Partners by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.64% of the company’s stock.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP owns, acquires, develops, and operates pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products, and diluent pipelines as well as refined product terminals. BP Midstream Partners GP LLC serves as a general partner of BP Midstream Partners LP.

