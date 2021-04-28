BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.
Shares of BP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 675,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,681,313. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.99.
About BP
BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.
