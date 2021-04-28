BP (NYSE:BP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

BP (NYSE:BP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.35, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BP had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS.

Shares of BP traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.65. 675,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,681,313. BP has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $28.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day moving average is $22.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Get BP alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.03%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BP stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 304,469 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,000. Institutional investors own 7.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of BP from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BP in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.99.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen, and carbon capture, usage and storage.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.