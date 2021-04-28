bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BPOSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bpost SA/NV from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. bpost SA/NV has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BPOSY opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $11.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

