Brenntag (ETR:BNR) Stock Price Down 0%

Brenntag SE (ETR:BNR)’s stock price fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €75.20 ($88.47) and last traded at €75.74 ($89.11). 251,381 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €75.76 ($89.13).

The business’s 50-day moving average is €72.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is €65.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion and a PE ratio of 25.09.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

