BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) Trading 2.9% Higher

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:BCTX) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.67 and last traded at $3.53. 493,967 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 901,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.71.

BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter.

BriaCell Therapeutics Corp., an immuno-oncology biotechnology company, engages in developing approaches for the management of cancer. Its lead candidate is Bria-IMT that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial in a combination study with immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of breast cancer. The company also has a cooperative research and development agreement with the National Cancer Institute for developing Bria-OTS, an off-the-shelf personalized immunotherapy for advanced breast cancer; and BriaDx, a diagnostic test.

