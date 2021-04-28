Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.18. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.74 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 86.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.32 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.79. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $377.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.48 million.

Several brokerages have commented on BFAM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $145.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.25.

Shares of BFAM stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $156.34. 2,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,449. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.10. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $97.23 and a fifty-two week high of $182.50.

In other news, Director David H. Lissy sold 24,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.05, for a total value of $4,506,334.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,770,107.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.75, for a total transaction of $818,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,726 shares in the company, valued at $6,505,132.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,037,730. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 179.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $95,000.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Company Profile

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education services, back-up care services, educational advisory services, and other workplace solutions for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (BFAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.