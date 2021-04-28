Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,556 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 289,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after buying an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 660,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,967,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,897,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $65.96 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.16. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -599.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.23 and its 200-day moving average is $63.68.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,555,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 528,980 shares in the company, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMY shares. Truist Securities raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

