Brokerages Anticipate Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will post ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.16). Alkermes reported earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 9.35% and a negative net margin of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS.

Separately, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alkermes from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total value of $570,302.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 88,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,300. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Alkermes during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Alkermes by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALKS stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,469,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,349. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $23.92.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

