Brokerages Anticipate American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to Post $1.73 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to report $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66. American Woodmark posted earnings of $1.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.78 to $6.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $8.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.99 to $8.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $431.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.80 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

In other American Woodmark news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,460. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 7.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,712,000. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMWD opened at $104.22 on Wednesday. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $43.28 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.95.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.