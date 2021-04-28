Brokerages Anticipate Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Conifer’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.64) and the highest is ($0.40). Conifer posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.25). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative return on equity of 21.69% and a negative net margin of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million.

CNFR has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNFR traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $3.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,711. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.16 and a 12 month high of $5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment involves in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

