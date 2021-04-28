Brokerages Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.91 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will announce sales of $1.91 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.93 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full year sales of $7.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.60 billion to $7.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.68 billion to $7.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

FITB stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,421,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,485. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 145,136 shares of company stock worth $5,426,977 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 15,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 28,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

