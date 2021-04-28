Brokerages Anticipate Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Announce $0.88 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to announce earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.91. Investors Real Estate Trust posted earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.84. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Investors Real Estate Trust.

Get Investors Real Estate Trust alerts:

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.35). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 34.57% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NYSE CSR opened at $71.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.45 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.99. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $56.70 and a 12 month high of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $834,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $990,000. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investors Real Estate Trust (CSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Real Estate Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.