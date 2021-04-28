Brokerages Anticipate Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) will announce $4.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kindred Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.40 million to $5.80 million. Kindred Biosciences posted sales of $600,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $30.27 million to $31.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $33.50 million, with estimates ranging from $20.90 million to $46.09 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kindred Biosciences.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.96 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 62.50% and a negative return on equity of 25.42%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kindred Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.95.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 210,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total transaction of $1,104,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Denise Bevers sold 8,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $41,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 143,835 shares in the company, valued at $719,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,928,976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,314,000 after purchasing an additional 243,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after acquiring an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 172.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 82,548 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 75,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KIN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 16,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,076. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average of $4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $201.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 1.19. Kindred Biosciences has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 12.64, a current ratio of 12.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, is developing biologics that focus on the lives of pets. The company has a pipeline of novel biologics in development across various therapeutic classes and intellectual property portfolio. Its programs under development include interleukin-31 and interleukin-4R for canine atopic dermatitis; KIND-030 for parvovirus in dogs; KIND-510a for the control of non-regenerative anemia in cats; anti-TNF antibody for inflammatory bowel disease in dogs; and other biologics candidates.

