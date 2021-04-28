Brokerages Anticipate scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to Post -$0.31 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPH) to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the lowest is ($0.31). scPharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that scPharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.30) to ($1.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($1.20). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow scPharmaceuticals.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of scPharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 181.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in scPharmaceuticals by 226.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 32,639 shares during the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCPH stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.68. 71,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.73 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 16.07, a current ratio of 16.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. scPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.06 and a 1 year high of $11.99.

About scPharmaceuticals

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is FUROSCIX that consists of proprietary buffered formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients.

