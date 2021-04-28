Brokerages Expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.22). CymaBay Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.19) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.07) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.80). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.21). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CymaBay Therapeutics.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03).

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

CBAY stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $4.62. 10,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,085,847. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $318.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 523.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 501,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 420,986 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 180,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 129,758 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

