Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $317.11 Million

Equities analysts expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to report sales of $317.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.21 million and the lowest is $308.00 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $7.75 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3,991.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full-year sales of $776.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $754.40 million to $798.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $395.53 million, with estimates ranging from $357.56 million to $433.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 35.31% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.38 million. Fulgent Genetics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $75.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.83.

In other news, COO Jian Xie sold 62,000 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $6,364,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 345,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,463,111.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Bolger sold 3,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.62, for a total value of $342,865.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 20,196 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,111,000 after buying an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3,391.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. 33.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FLGT traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.64. 687,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,882,936. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.99.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fulgent Genetics (FLGT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.