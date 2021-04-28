Brokerages Expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) to announce sales of $253.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Interface’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.00 million and the lowest is $252.10 million. Interface posted sales of $288.17 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Interface will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Interface.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.83 million. Interface had a positive return on equity of 27.11% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

TILE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Interface presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Interface by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 4,656,205 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,890,000 after buying an additional 1,171,014 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Interface by 793.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,474,000 after buying an additional 1,139,705 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interface by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,107,924 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $95,633,000 after buying an additional 735,330 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $599,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Interface during the fourth quarter worth $5,564,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TILE traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.65. 5,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,168. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. Interface has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.35. The company has a market cap of $741.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Interface’s payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

