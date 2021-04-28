Brokerages Expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to Post $2.65 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) to report earnings of $2.65 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for LyondellBasell Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.93 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.52. LyondellBasell Industries reported earnings of $1.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 74.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will report full year earnings of $13.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.89 to $15.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $11.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.03 to $14.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow LyondellBasell Industries.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LYB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. BNP Paribas lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.05.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $104.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79. The company has a market cap of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $112.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 49,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after buying an additional 14,348 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 236,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,650,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 21,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,027 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

