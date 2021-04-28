Brokerages Expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report earnings of $0.69 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.62 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.72. NextEra Energy reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.48 to $2.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.67 to $2.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NextEra Energy.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $77.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $55.65 and a 12 month high of $87.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.04 and its 200 day moving average is $78.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.68%.

In related news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $75,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextEra Energy (NEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.