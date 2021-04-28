Brokerages Expect Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Will Post Earnings of $2.15 Per Share

Analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.92 and the highest is $2.28. Rockwell Automation reported earnings per share of $2.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full-year earnings of $8.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.69 to $9.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $10.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 81.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

In other news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,534.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 177.8% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 191.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 76.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ROK opened at $268.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $252.67. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $177.80 and a 52 week high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Earnings History and Estimates for Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

