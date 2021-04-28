Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to Announce $0.04 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Under Armour posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.52. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UAA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Under Armour from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Under Armour by 166.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $24.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,586,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,532,200. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $24.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.85.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

