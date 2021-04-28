Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) PT at $53.20

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.33.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APAM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $53.72 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.32%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after buying an additional 38,650 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,163 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

