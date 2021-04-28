Brokerages Set Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) PT at $186.20

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.20.

AVY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in Avery Dennison by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,237,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison in the fourth quarter worth $57,647,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 79,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Avery Dennison by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVY traded up $9.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $213.48. The stock had a trading volume of 11,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,618. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $188.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $205.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. This is a boost from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

