Brokerages Set BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT at $101.82

Shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTAI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.82.

BTAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Truist cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

BioXcel Therapeutics stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 279,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,192. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.74. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $31.05 and a twelve month high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $853.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.31.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of BioXcel Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTAI. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

