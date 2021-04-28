Brokerages Set Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target at C$6.79

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$6.79.

CHE.UN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$767.21 million and a P/E ratio of -4.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 232.16. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$4.02 and a 12-month high of C$7.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.10.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

