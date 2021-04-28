Brokerages Set Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Target Price at $88.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Shares of CFR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $117.90. 666,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 446,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $56.52 and a 1-year high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm had revenue of $357.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

In related news, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $1,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,206 shares in the company, valued at $3,180,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total transaction of $1,299,602.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,752 shares of company stock worth $12,463,335. Company insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.